Explosion targets train shipping phosphate in central Syria

A train shipping phosphate was targeted by a roadside bomb Sunday in the eastern countryside of Homs province in central Syria, causing it to derail while the train crew suffered injuries, according to state news agency SANA, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Citing the Ministry of Transportation, SANA said that "terrorists" snuck into the location of the railway between al-Fajwa and al-Bassira areas and planted an explosive device.

It added that train was heading to phosphate mines in Khnefees area in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The ministry noted that the maintenance team started repairing the damaged railway to resume transport work as soon as possible.

