4 Syrian soldiers killed in landmine explosions in Sweida province

At least four Syrian soldiers were killed and nine others wounded on Sunday as a result of the explosion of landmines in the southern province of Sweida, a war monitor reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The soldiers were killed while combing a former Islamic State-held area in the eastern countryside of Sweida, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said a total of 120 people, including 56 women and 31 children, had been killed by landmine explosions in the country since February.

Landmines have killed dozens of people in the former rebel-held areas amid government-led efforts to remove the mines for the safety of civilians.

