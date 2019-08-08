4 Chinese tourists among 7 injured in Nepal bus accident

Four Chinese tourists were among seven passengers injured as a tourist bus carrying Chinese tourists and a truck collided in Kamalbari, an area of Byas Municipality in western Nepal's Tanahun district on Wednesday afternoon, said local police and a tourist guide, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Of the four Chinese tourists, one has relatively serious injury while the other three normal," Kumarenra Shrestha, a tourist guide for the Chinese tourists told Xinhua on Wednesday evening.

"Currently, two Chinese tourists have already been discharged from nearby hospital, while two are still being taken care of at the hospital."

According to him, among the injured tourists are two men and two women. According to District Police Office, Tanahun, a seriously injured Chinese tourist was referred to Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara, a western tourist city, some 50 km away from the accident site.

"She (Chinese tourist) has an injury in her mouth with three teeth being removed due to the accident," said Shrestha, who was also injured in the accident.

According to him, a truck which was coming from the opposite direction hit their bus which they had stopped on its lane after getting a signal from the truck which appeared to be in a rush. The bus was travelling to Pokhara taking 20 Chinese tourists, according to Shrestha.

