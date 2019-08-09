Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport

9 August 2019 00:58 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s Houthi group launched two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern Abha airport, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

Al Masirah TV’s Twitter feed quoted the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria as saying the attack on Abha airport targeted the monitoring tower and other sensitive locations, adding that air traffic was disrupted.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, in the past few months have stepped up their attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia. In response, the coalition has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

The escalation in violence threatens a U.N.-sponsored deal for a ceasefire and troop withdrawal from the flashpoint coastal city of Hodeidah, which became the focus of the war last year when the coalition tried to seize its port, the Houthis’ main supply line and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Drone used for spraying pesticides on cotton field in Azerbaijan for first time (PHOTO)
Business 24 July 15:11
Iran defense minister says no Iranian drone has been downed
Other News 24 July 14:01
Oil jumps after U.S. Navy downs Iranian drone
Other News 19 July 10:21
Tehran has no information on a downed drone in the strait of Hormuz
Iran 19 July 01:28
Trump says US Navy shot down Iranian drone in ‘defensive action,’ escalating tensions in Gulf region
World 18 July 23:37
Syrian Air Defences down terrorist drones in Hama province
Arab World 5 June 00:00
Latest
UK to ease visa restrictions on top scientists post-Brexit
World 00:16
Mexico: 19 dead as police find bodies hung from bridge in apparent gang feud
World 8 August 23:47
Brazilian police again arrest Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man
World 8 August 23:16
Cambodia, Sri Lanka sign 2 deals to boost bilateral ties
World 8 August 22:56
EBRD focuses on supporting the private sector in Georgia (Exclusive)
Finance 8 August 22:20
Amazon's Alexa comes under scrutiny of Luxembourg privacy watchdog
World 8 August 21:48
Hong Kong developers' group condemns violence
World 8 August 21:28
Chairman, board members appointed at Azerbaijani Innovation Agency
ICT 8 August 20:52
Azerbaijani snipers to compete in semifinals of "Sniper Frontier" competition (PHOTO)
Society 8 August 19:29