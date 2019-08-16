Food prices in Norway increases most among Nordic countries

16 August 2019 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

According to a fresh report of the Statistics Norway (SSB), the food prices in Norway increased significantly more than those in Sweden, Denmark and Finland, newspaper Aftenposten reported Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Since 2005, Norwegian food prices have increased by 57 percent, while the prices in Sweden, Denmark and Finland increased by 37, 27 and 26 percent respectively.

"Norway has been outside the EU and has had other food market conditions than our neighbouring countries. There has been a high degree of protection of meat products and dairy products in Norway. These product types have had exceptions to the "free movement principle" in the EEA agreement, SSB reported.

Due to oil industry revenues, Norway also saw more favorable economic situation than its neighboring countries, the report said.

Between years of 2005 and 2018, prices of fish and grain products rose most in Norway.

While in the period 2005 to 2016, Norwegian food prices rose an average of 4.4 percent annually. In 2017 and 2018, the price increase slowed somewhat by 0.7 and 1.7 percent respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 200,000 Nigerians die from food poisoning annually: official
World 9 August 04:14
Uzbekistan takes measures to reduce food prices
Economy 18 July 13:52
Kazakhstan to use American technologies in meat manufacturing
Economy 12 July 15:02
Kazakhstan to expand export to Tajikistan
Economy 12 July 14:17
Kazakhstan to expand vegetable oil production
Economy 4 July 14:17
South Korea gives most aid to North Korea since 2008 amid food shortage
Other News 19 June 13:54
Latest
3 dead, dozens injured as Typhoon Krosa lashes wide swathes of Japan
World 22:44
Azerbaijani border guards gain several strategically important positions on contact line
Politics 21:35
Finnish Wärtsilä looking for new ways to support Azerbaijan in stabilizing grid
Oil&Gas 21:07
Azerbaijani NBCO increases profit by almost 500,000 manats
Finance 20:39
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds on secondary market
Finance 20:13
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export of plastic containers
Economy 20:12
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 19:58
Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile troops conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19:34
Azerbaijan’s Agro Services Agency continues to conduct training for farmers
Economy 19:33