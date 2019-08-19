Portugal's fuel-tanker drivers call off strike to negotiate

19 August 2019 00:48 (UTC+04:00)

Portugal’s fuel-tanker drivers voted on Sunday to call off an indefinite strike, with their union agreeing to negotiate with employers in government-brokered talks due on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Demanding better salaries and working conditions, the National Hazardous Goods Drivers’ Union (SNMMP) started striking on Monday after negotiations with their employers’ association ANTRAM failed.

It was their second strike this year.

ANTRAM said they were open to government-moderated negotiations but only if the strike was suspended or called off.

The drivers’ return to work is a relief for Portugal’s Socialist government which feared the impact of a prolonged strike on the country’s tourism-dependent economy.

“Given that all conditions are in place to negotiate with ANTRAM (employers’ association) and the government, it was decided that the strike would be called off,” Pedro Pardal Henriques, SNMMP’s vice president, told reporters.

ANTRAM could not immediately be reached for comment.

During the strike, motorists were limited to buying up to 15 liters (4 gallons) of petrol at special filling stations, but there was no mass queuing at stations as there was in April.

The tourist-packed Algarve in the south was the hardest hit by the strike, with the largest marina in the region running out of fuel on Thursday. It has since been refueled.

No major problems were reported at the country’s airports.

To avoid chaos and ensure minimum supplies of fuel, the government triggered a legal mechanism to order drivers to go back to work on Monday, or risk penalties.

The strike in April provoked criticism of Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s Socialist government, but better contingency planning this time could even give a boost to the administration in the October parliamentary election, analysts said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Strike grips Hong Kong as leader warns protests challenge China's sovereignty
China 5 August 08:45
Nationwide strike paralyzes Tunisia as 670,000 public servants demand pay rise
Arab World 17 January 17:27
Strike action continues at German airports
Europe 14 January 23:25
German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights
Europe 10 January 11:53
"Polonaise" system adopted by Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 12 June 2018 17:55
Turkey can strike three Iraqi regions
Turkey 8 June 2018 09:37
Latest
Islamic State claims Afghan wedding blast as families bury the dead
World 02:17
Hundreds of flights cancelled as thunderstorms hit Chicago
World 01:43
9 killed in gunmen attack in central Nigeria
World 01:10
Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in pouring rain
World 18 August 23:29
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister attends closing ceremony of International Army Games-2019 (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:35
Zenith Energy eyes to increase oil output to 1,000 bpd onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18 August 22:00
16 caught for online gun sales in SW China
Turkey 18 August 21:32
Merkel: We're prepared for any Brexit outcome
Europe 18 August 20:36
6 killed in blast in NW Pakistan
Other News 18 August 19:54