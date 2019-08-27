Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has died

27 August 2019 00:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG_p.DE) former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German carmaker from a regional manufacturer into a global automotive conglomerate, has passed away, German tabloid Bild said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Piech, 82, died on Sunday in Rosenheim, Bavaria, the German tabloid said, without citing sources.

A representative for the Piech and Porsche families, who still control a majority stake in Volkswagen through their family holding company Porsche SE, could not be reached for comment.

Volkswagen could not be reached for comment.

Piech is a grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, the designer of the iconic sportscar and part of the Porsche and Piech clans which today still control the carmaker.

A brilliant engineer, Piech turned around VW after betting on a modular construction technique by sharing common vehicle underpinnings between the various brands within the VW empire.

Under Piech’s leadership, VW added high-margin luxury marques to VW’s volume brands, acquiring the Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini brands in a single year.

Today Volkswagen Group includes the Seat, Skoda, Bentley, Audi, Porsche and Ducati brands in addition to the MAN and Scania truck brands.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volkswagen CEO interested in Tesla stake
Other News 22 August 16:23
Volkswagen to produce 4 car models in Uzbekistan
Economy 1 August 13:50
Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
Other News 25 July 11:25
Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
Other News 12 July 14:32
SEC defends pace of Volkswagen suit after emissions scandal
World 9 July 11:11
VW to deepen alliances with battery suppliers for electric push
World 8 July 10:43
Latest
No consensus on inviting Russia to G7 next year: Macron
World 01:45
Iran has opportunity to come back into nuclear deal: UK's Johnson
World 01:41
G7 to release emergency aid for Amazon forest fire crisis
World 00:52
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army holds military training (VIDEO)
Politics 26 August 23:01
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for the elderly
Politics 26 August 22:19
Russian president congratulates Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Politics 26 August 22:12
Amount of investments of Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs disclosed
Economy 26 August 22:03
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva presented with Quran at Bibiheybet shrine
Politics 26 August 22:00
Liabilities of AzmikroInvest LLC down by almost 30%
Finance 26 August 21:55