At least 75 inmates escape from Paraguayan prison near Brazil border

19 January 2020 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least 75 inmates, including members of Brazil’s most powerful gang, escaped from a Paraguayan prison on Sunday after digging a tunnel in an operation that prison officials were believed to have been aware, the government said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The director of the prison in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, near the Brazilian border, was fired along with six other prison officials, Paraguay’s Minister of Justice Cecilia Perez told reporters.

The escaped prisoners included gang members from First Capital Command (PCC), Brazil’s most powerful and sophisticated organized crime group, the government said.

“It’s an operation that took days and it is impossible that the officials did not realize that they were leaving... obviously this was a paid plan,” Perez told local radio station Monumental.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia
Other News 21:59
Libyan commander's forces choke oil flows, overshadowing peace summit
Europe 21:17
Venezuela's Guaido to meet with Pompeo in Colombia on Monday
Other News 20:31
India says no meeting with Malaysia in Davos as palm row simmers
Other News 20:00
EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G
Europe 19:00
5 regions in Tanzania to be connected to natural gas: official
Other News 18:02
Latest
Azerbaijani CEC reveals number of accredited observers in parliamentary elections
Politics 23:25
1560 parliamentary candidates registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 23:06
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia
Other News 21:59
Libyan commander's forces choke oil flows, overshadowing peace summit
Europe 21:17
Uzbekistan to build chemical plant to replace imports of hydrogen peroxide
Construction 20:39
Venezuela's Guaido to meet with Pompeo in Colombia on Monday
Other News 20:31
India says no meeting with Malaysia in Davos as palm row simmers
Other News 20:00
EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G
Europe 19:00
5 regions in Tanzania to be connected to natural gas: official
Other News 18:02