Turkey suspends all flights from Iran due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Airlines (THY) has suspended all flights from Iran due to the spread of coronavirus in this country, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on Feb. 27.

There is no information on the exact date of the restoration of the flights.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that there are no people infected with coronavirus in Turkey, but this does not mean there will never be any.

Fahrettin Koca noted that measures are being taken to prevent the outbreak of the infection into Turkey.

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 22 people have died in Iran and 141 have been infected as a result of the coronavirus.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.