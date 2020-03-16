Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan significantly down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Uzbekistan decreased from January 2020 through February 2020, Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend on March 16.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan to find work through İŞKUR dropped by 52.4 percent for the mentioned period, compared to same period of 2019, the agency said.

In particular, 30 Turkish citizens visited Uzbekistan via İŞKUR.

During the reporting period, 3,046 Turkish citizens went abroad through İŞKUR, which is 11.5 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

In February 2020, over 85,071 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey, which is 8.3 percent more compared to February 2019.

Some 35 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 65 percent for men.

In February 2020, 98.9 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector, İŞKUR said.

The number of unemployed in Turkey amounted to 3.4 million people, 50.4 percent of which are women, and 49.6 percent are men.

