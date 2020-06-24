WHO expects global coronavirus cases will surpass 10mln within next week
The World Health Organization (WHO) expects that global coronavirus cases will reach a total of ten million next week, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We expect to reach a total of ten million cases within the next week," he said.
The WHO Director-General added that more than 9.1 million COVID-19 cases and more than 470,000 deaths had been already reported to the WHO.
