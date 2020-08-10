Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 273,000 in past day - WHO

More than 273,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 9, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 19.46 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on August 9, as many as 19,462,112 novel coronavirus cases and 722,285 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 273,552 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,207.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 10,447,261. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 156,817 and the number of deaths - by 4,182 and reached 385,076.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,562,774 and the number of fatalities is 216,426. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,762 and the number of deaths - by 326.

Southeast Asia has 2,565,800 cases and 52,569 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 69,799 and the number of deaths - by 961.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,897,958), Brazil (2,962,442), India (2,153,010), Russia (887,536), South Africa (553,188), Mexico (469,407), Peru (463,875), Chile (371,023), Colombia (367,196), and Iran (324,692).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.