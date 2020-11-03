S. Korea reports 75 more COVID-19 cases, 26,807 in total

South Korea reported 75 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,807, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload hovered below 100 for two straight days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 21 were Seoul residents and 15 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,825.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 472. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 115 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 24,510. The total recovery rate was 91.43 percent.