5 IS militants killed in int'l coalition airstrikes in Iraq

U.S.-led coalition aircraft carried out airstrikes on hideouts of the extremist Islamic State (IS) militant group in Salahudin province in the north of Baghdad, leaving five IS militants killed, the Iraqi military said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Based on a request by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC), the international aircraft bombarded an orchard near the town of Yathrib, some 80 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, destroying the hideouts and killing the five militants, the JOC media office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Bazi from Salahudin provincial police told Xinhua that the airstrikes were carried out late on Saturday night, targeting IS hideouts in two villages near Yathrib.

One of the five killed was Walid al-Qarni, the local leader of IS in the area, al-Bazi added.