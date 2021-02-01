Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 501,000 in past day - WHO

More than 501,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 102.08 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:03 Moscow time on January 31, as many as 102,083,344 novel coronavirus cases and 2,209,195 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 501,930 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,986.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America accounts for more than 58% of the COVID-19 daily tally (292,260 cases). Next are Europe (131,037 cases), and Southeast Asia (30,190 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (25,676,612), India (10,746,183), Brazil (9,118,513), Russia (3,850,439), the United Kingdom (3,743,738), France (3,125,351), Spain (2,705,001), Italy (2,5141,783), Turkey (2,470,901), Germany (2,216,363), Colombia (2,077,633), and Argentina (1,915,362).