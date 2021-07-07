China launches new relay satellite
China successfully launched a new relay satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Tianlian I-05 was sent into orbit by a Long March-3C carrier rocket.
Tuesday's launch was the 378th mission of the Long March rocket series.
Latest
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO)
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border
Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression