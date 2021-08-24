1 illegal migrant dead, 14 missing off Libyan coast

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday said that an illegal migrant died while 14 others remain missing off the Libyan coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Between last night and today, 279 individuals were returned to the Tripoli Naval Base (95) and Azzawiya Oil Refinery Port (184) following three disembarkations," UNHCR tweeted.

"One body was recovered and 14 were reported missing during the operation in Azzawiya (45 km east of Tripoli)," UNHCR said.