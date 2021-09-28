WHO launches healthcare academy

World Health Organization leaders have broken ground in Lyon, France on a school they hope will share innovations in healthcare with professionals worldwide. They plan to open the WHO Academy in 2024, Trend reports citing NHK.

WHO leaders want to provide practitioners with the latest information on infectious diseases and medical technology. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they want to invest in people and a healthier future.

The pandemic has highlighted the need to share information quickly. But WHO officials said it can take more than a decade to put life-saving guidelines into practice.

Instructors will provide online training for a wide range of jobs in public health. They will offer drills on how to deal with infectious diseases and large-scale disasters.