116 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday said that 116 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued and returned to Libya, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"Last night, 116 persons aboard a rubber boat were returned to Tripoli by Libyan Coast Guard," UNHCR tweeted.
"Among them were 20 women and 7 children. They embarked from Zuwara one day earlier despite bad conditions. The International Red Cross (IRC) and the UNHCR provided urgent medical care, food and water to all survivors," UNHCR said.
The UNHCR on Saturday said 198 illegal migrants, suffering from hypothermia and dehydration, were rescued and returned to Libya.
