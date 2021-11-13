Barca legend Alves to return to Camp Nou

FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed that club legend Dani Alves will return to the club for the second half of the season five years after departing to play in Italy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Alves has agreed to return to the Camp Nou until the end of the current season. Although he will rejoin the first team's training sessions next week, he will not be able to play until the transfer window reopens at the start of January.

"The club will announce the full details at his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player," explained the Barca website.

The 38-year-old Alves joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2008 and made 391 appearances for the club before leaving to join Juventus in 2016.

The past five years have also seen him play for Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo in Brazil.