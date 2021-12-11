Ford expects to triple electric Mustang output by 2023

Ford Motor Co (F.N) expects to triple the output of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV to over 200,000 units per year by 2023 for North America and Europe, its Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said in a tweet on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"It's hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try." Farley added.

In a hot electrical vehicle market, Ford is pitting itself against the likes of century-old rival General Motors Co and European carmaker Stellantis , while chasing Volkswagen and global EV leader Tesla Inc .

Last week, a top Ford executive said that the company was aiming for annual EV production capacity of nearly 600,000 within the next two years, which would also include its Lightning pickup and E-Transit van.