South African president tests positive for COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus, said the Presidency in a statement released on Sunday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The president, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honor of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier on Sunday. The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

Ramaphosa is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

Ramaphosa has just finished his visit from four West African states including Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal. The Presidency said he and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on Dec. 8.

The president said his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.