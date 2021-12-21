Infosys, CSC join hands to upskill 6 crore rural citizens across India

Common Services Centres (CSC), an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has tied up with Infosys to empower students in the age group of 10-22 years with digital skills through Infosys Springboard, a digital platform that helps accelerate reskilling and improves employability, Trend reports citing Deccan Herald.

Through this engagement, CSC and Infosys will work together to upskill students and learners from underprivileged communities in rural and semi-urban areas across India and help them develop vocational and professional skills, said a statement from the CSC.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Dinesh K. Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd: “We have a mandate of training 6 crore rural citizens in digital skills under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA). Infosys Springboard will help us bridge the digital divide and add value to our goal of inclusive education through CSCs.” According to Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head of Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said: “ We believe this collaboration with CSC will help us provide meaningful opportunities for millions of learners from underserved communities across the country.”

Powered by Infosys Wingspan, a next-gen learning solution, Infosys Springboard aims to enhance digital literacy of students and help them be competent in digital technologies and supporting life skills.

Comprising over 4,900 courses and 1.6 lakh learning resources, the platform teaches students how to apply technology in real life, enables interactions with subject matter experts, and helps them prepare for emerging jobs and careers, free of cost, said the statement.