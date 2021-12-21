"Must Find Ways To Help Afghans": Minister At India-Central Asia Dialogue

India on Sunday pitched for finding ways to help the Afghan people, while reaffirming the need for an inclusive government in Kabul, Trend reports citing NDTV.

In his opening remarks at the third India-Central Asia Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there is a need to ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The dialogue, hosted by India in Delhi, is being attended by foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"We all share deep rooted historical and civilisational ties with Afghanistan. Our concerns and objectives in that country are similar," Mr Jaishankar said.

He listed a truly inclusive and representative government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities as key priorities in Afghanistan.

"We must find ways of helping the people of Afghanistan," he said.

Mr Jaishankar said India is committed to take its ties with the Central Asia to the next level.

He floated a 'four C' approach focusing on commerce, capacity enhancement, connectivity and contacts to further expand the cooperation between the two sides.

"Our meeting today comes amid a rapidly changing global economic and political situation. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted an enormous setback to global health and to global economy," Mr Jaishankar said.

"It has changed the way we imagined societies, supply chains and governance. It also highlighted the inadequacies of multilateral structures to meet new and emerging threats," he said.