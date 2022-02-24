Ukraine announced loss of control over Chernobyl nuclear power plant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The Ukrainian side announced the loss of control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Trend reports citing local media.
Adviser to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, confirmed this information.
“After a fierce battle, we lost control over the Chernobyl site. The condition of the facilities of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement and nuclear waste storage is unknown” he said.
