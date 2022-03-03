5.5-magnitude quake hits 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 22:53:59 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 41.69 km, was initially determined to be at 4.9103 degrees south latitude and 152.2002 degrees east longitude
