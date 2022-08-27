Air strike on playground kills 7 in Ethiopia's Tigray region

An air strike on a children's play area killed at least seven people in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Friday, medical officials there said, the first such attack after a four-month old ceasefire collapsed this week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The officials said three children were among the dead but a a federal government spokesman denied any civilian casualties.

The air strike on Mekelle took place two days after fighting broke out again between the national government and Tigrayan forces on the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions, shattering the ceasefire.

Tigrai Television, controlled by the regional authorities, blamed the federal government for the strike. No other military aircraft operate in Ethiopian airspace.