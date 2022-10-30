G20 members committed to tackling global health challenges: Indonesian minister

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the Group of 20 (G20) members reaffirmed a strong commitment to jointly tackle global health challenges and find common solutions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Indonesian health minister made the remarks Friday at the closing session of a G20 health ministers' meeting.

During the meeting held in Indonesia's Bali on Oct. 27-28, health ministers of G20 members agreed on six key actions on strengthening the global health architecture to meet future challenges.

The key actions written in a technical document will be submitted for consideration during the G20 summit in mid-November.