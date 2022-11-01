Security Council extends mandate of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate and tasks of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) for one year, until Oct. 31, 2023, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Resolution 2657 was adopted by a vote of 14 in favor to none against with one abstention (China).

In his explanatory remarks after the vote, Dai Bing, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said China supports the extension of UNSOM's mandate.

However, in the draft resolution, there's still need for improvement on issues such as protection of civilians, humanitarian access and protection of children, he noted.

"And the future direction of the efforts needs to be clarified," Dai added.

In the resolution, the Security Council affirms that it shall keep the situation in Somalia under review and "be prepared to review the provisions contained in this resolution," in light of the evolution of political developments and the situation in the country.

The UNSOM was created in June 2013 by the Security Council to support state building and peace building in Somalia.