Brazilian football legend Pele dies at age of 82

Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer, Trend reports citing Euronews.

For many in the world, the Brazilian forward known as Pele was the finest footballer to ever grace the beautiful game.

He began his senior career at Brazillian club side Santos where he would stay for almost 20 years... nearly scoring a goal every game on average... a formidable tally. He remains the club's top all-time goalscorer... loved by fans old and new.

But it was arguably his international exploits for Brazil, that were the most memorable. At the age of 16, Pele had already made his mark on the international stage, scoring on his debut against arch-rivals Argentina in 1957.

One year later, his skills shone through in the 1958 World Cup, clinching Brazil's first title... which they would successful defend in 1962.

He then led Brazil to an unprecedented third triumph in Mexico in 1970. He remains the only man to have won 3 world cup titles.

Officially, he scored 757 goals in 831 games throughout his 20-year career although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.