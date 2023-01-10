Russia's military presence dangerous for Armenia - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Russia's military presence in Armenia not only does not guarantee the security, but on the contrary, is threatening the country, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to the PM, Armenia is currently in talks with Russia in regard to the expediency of Russia's military presence in Armenia.

Recently, Armenia has been increasingly calling for the withdrawal of the 102nd military base of the Russian troops from Gyumri.

An anti-Russian rally was held near the military base of the Russian armed forces, organized by the "National Democratic Pole" movement. During the rally, demonstrators blocked the road to the base.

"We will show the whole world that Armenia is occupied by Russian troops," said Vahe Gasparyan, a member of the movement's council.