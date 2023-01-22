Venezuela releases ex-interior minister from prison; he will go to Spain

A Venezuelan court on Saturday released former Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres from jail after he was imprisoned for nearly five years, allowing him to travel to Spain, relatives of the former official said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The retired army General served as interior minister in 2014 but later broke with President Nicolas Maduro. He was arrested in 2018 on accusations he was involved in a plot to "attack the unity" of the armed forces.

"Early Saturday morning, January 21, he was released, after spending 4 years and 10 months unjustly imprisoned," his daughters and relatives said in a statement.

A relative said Rodriguez Torres would move to Spain, without providing further details.

The Venezuelan prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.