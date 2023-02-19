EU defense ministers to hold extraordinary meeting March 6-7 over assistance to Ukraine

An extraordinary meeting of EU defense ministers will be held on March 6-7 to coordinate additional weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday at a Munich Security Conference, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have to increase and accelerate our military support to Ukraine quickly. The first and the most urgent thing that political Europe has to do is to arms Ukraine," he said calling for accelerating "military support to Ukraine.

"This shortage of ammunition has to be solved. It’s a matter of weeks and this kind cannot be solved by going to join procurements and buying because any procurement that comes to the market will go at the queue of a long list of commands already passed by the member states. We have to use what we have, what the member states have and they have," he stressed.

"This is the matter of the ministers of defense who have to take this kind of decisions and there is going to be an extraordinary meeting on March 6-7 where we will propose to accelerate the processes that are already underway," he added.