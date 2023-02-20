'All Quiet at the Western Front' leads BAFTA Awards wins

A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, triumphing in several key categories, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods.

It won for adapted screenplay, film not in the English language, director for Edward Berger, cinematography, sound and original score. It will also compete for the night's top prize - best film - alongside dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin", biopic "Elvis", dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and music drama "Tár".