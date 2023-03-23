Pentagon probes lapse in Boeing security credentials for Air Force One

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is scrutinizing why Boeing Co employees worked on current and future Air Force One planes without the security credentials required for the highly classified jets, Trend reports citing Reuters.

On March 14, Boeing discovered that "Yankee White" credentials for about 250 employees who work on the Air Force One planes had lapsed, the Air Force and Boeing confirmed.

All of the workers involved have retained current top secret clearances, according to the Air Force and Boeing. However, the additional Yankee White clearance is required for individuals working on matters connected to the presidential aircraft.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Thursday.

The issue affects employees who work on the current presidential airlift fleet as well as the next-generation Air Force One planes, known respectively as VC-25A and VC-25B.