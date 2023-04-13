3 terrorists killed in clash with security forces in NW Pakistan

The Pakistani army killed three terrorists during an operation in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Loesum area of Bajaur district of the province on the presence of the terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists," the ISPR statement said, adding that three terrorists were killed during the intense clash.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorists, who had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

On Tuesday, three terrorists were killed in a counter-terror operation in Bannu district of the province, according to the Pakistani military.