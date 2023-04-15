Schedule of G7 foreign ministers meeting unchanged after blast at Japan PM’s speech venue

The blast that occurred at a venue in Wakayama where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was giving a speech should not affect the timetable of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa slated for April 16-18, the organizers told TASS on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"So far, we have not received any instructions to amend the schedule of events," one of the organizers said. Announcements will be made if there are any changes to the timetable of G7 events, the organizers added.

According to Kyodo News, police have established that a 24-year-old man from Kawanishi conducted the blast. There is still no information about his name or the motives of the crime yet.

The head of government was evacuated to the Wakayama City Police Department but later left it to continue his itinerary of speeches in the prefecture.

Japan holds the G7 presidency this year and will host the group’s summit in Hiroshima in May.