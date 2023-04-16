China launches new meteorological satellite

China on Sunday morning launched a Long March-4B rocket to place a new meteorological satellite in space, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rocket blasted off at 9:36 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and soon sent the Fengyun-3 07 satellite into its preset orbit.

The satellite will provide services for weather forecasting, disaster prevention and mitigation, climate change response and ecological conservation.

The mission marked the 471st flight of the Long March carrier rockets, according to the launch center.