World Materials 19 May 2023 01:53 (UTC +04:00)
Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach Europa League final

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla fought back to reach yet another final as substitute Erik Lamela scored with a fabulous header five minutes into extra time to earn a gritty 2-1 win over Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Spaniards will bid for a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they face AS Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31, after Jose Mourinho’s side drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

