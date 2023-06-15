Varanasi: EAM Jaishankar holds closed-door meeting with G20 delegates of France, Bangladesh, UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met delegates from France, Bangladesh and from the United Kingdom in a closed-door meeting on Monday.

The closed-door meeting was held on the sidelines G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi.

Jaishankar met Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Minister of State Development UK Andrew Mitchell and France Minister of State Development Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar extended greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the people of Russia on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Jaishankar also said that India looks forward to continued cooperation under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Warm Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar had met Lavrov during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in South Africa's Cape Town earlier this month and discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems.

The two ministers had also praised the dynamism of collaboration in the most significant sectors of the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

On Monday, Jaishankar also welcomed delegates at the venue for the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The event began on Sunday and will continue till June 13. Jaishankar will chair the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting scheduled between June 11-13 and a total of 200 delegates are expected to attend the meeting