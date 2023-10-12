BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. As the US elections are approaching, the current presidential candidates are striving to gain the trust of the electorate. In their pursuit of more votes, Vivek Ramaswamy, an American entrepreneur and presidential candidate, has clearly lost all remnants of dignity and honor.

Speaking on the Tucker Carlson show about the events in Israel and Hamas's actions, a potential US presidential candidate suddenly shifted his focus to "crimes" against Armenians in Azerbaijan, illustrating his claims with footage meant to confirm these "atrocities". He presented images of areas in Ganja destroyed by Armenian rockets and videos of the Barda attack in October 2020 as evidence of "crimes" against the Armenian people.

Ramaswamy genuinely believed that the US public was unaware of what was happening in the South Caucasus, leading him to illustrate accusations against Baku with images of Armenian crimes against humanity. The US presidential candidate effectively insulted the memory of dozens of Azerbaijani civilians who fell victim to Armenian bombings.

There is no doubt that Ramaswamy has no idea about what he is talking about. These are just empty words to him, devoid of substance. It is quite apparent that Ramaswamy, aspiring to become U.S. president, chose to establish ties with the American Armenian community in pursuit of gaining votes. And these images and "facts" were undoubtedly provided to him by those same Armenians.

Let's dive in a little in who is Vivek Ramaswamy? The American presidential candidate enjoys creating a lot of noise around himself. He became rich without really creating anything substantial, mainly by acquiring abandoned drug patents. He has been working for several years to develop and promote a new drug for Alzheimer's disease. However, the drug did not pass clinical trials, and the project failed miserably.

Moreover, with his arguments in support of Armenia, Ramaswamy openly supports the separatist regime created by Armenians on the sovereign Azerbaijani territories, isn't it? Well, some resources say, that, in fact, Vivek Ramaswamy, or more precisely, his family, is connected to the separatist movement in Sri Lanka. This explains a lot, especially his strong support for the Armenians.

As Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty as a result of anti-terror measures conducted on September 19-20, the media campaign around the world fueled by Armenian diasporas has grown even bigger. And there is nothing surprising about that either. However, hearing such unbelievable claims about the so-called "atrocities" Azerbaijan is allegedly carrying out against the Armenians from the president-to-be is unacceptable.

Such glaring incompetence in the matters that Vivek Ramaswamy attempts to discuss, all while making contorted expressions, should be the basis for his overall disqualification as a politician.