After earthquakes in Japan, no data on failures at nuclear power plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. There has not yet been any information about failures in the operation of nuclear power plants after a series of powerful earthquakes in Japan; the government is in close cooperation with local administrations and responsible departments to ensure the safety of people, Trend reports.

This was stated by Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"A tsunami of up to 5 meters is expected. Every minute counts, so please evacuate to a safe place such as high ground or a tsunami evacuation center. In close coordination with local authorities, police department, fire services, self-defense forces and coast guard We intend to make every effort to carry out work to save people,” he said.

Hayashi added that to date there have been no reports of failures in the operation of nuclear power plants, in particular, the Shika NPP.

“Information about the victims is being clarified,” the government secretary general added.