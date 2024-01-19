Pakistan says Islamabad and Tehran can overcome problems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Pakistan's National Security Committee, which is headed by acting Prime Minister of the country Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, came to the conclusion that Islamabad and Tehran will be able to overcome differences together and further develop bilateral ties, the press service of the secretariat of the head of government of Pakistan says, Trend reports.

"The meeting concluded that in accordance with the universal principles governing good neighborly relations, both countries will be able to overcome minor irritations through dialogue and diplomacy, and pave the way for further deepening of their historical relations," the report says.

The National Security Committee called Iran "a neighboring and brotherly Muslim country" and also stated that "the numerous channels of communication between the two states should be mutually used to solve each other's security problems and in the interests of regional peace and stability."