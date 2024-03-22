Crocus City Hall's roof collapses as evacuation efforts intensify (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. People remain trapped inside the burning Crocus City Hall near Moscow, where the roof of the structure is nearly consumed by flames, leading to partial collapse.

Thick plumes of black smoke billow into the air, permeating the surrounding areas with the scent of burning. Despite the perilous conditions, individuals are visible in the windows, awaiting rescue.

Emergency services, including numerous ambulances, have descended upon the scene, attending to victims as the evacuation efforts persist.