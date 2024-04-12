BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The recent terrorist attack in Moscow has been pinned on France, particularly on President Emmanuel Macron. This viewpoint was voiced by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council.

The choice of the Crocus Concert Hall, owned by businessmen of Azerbaijani origin, as the site of the incident, was not coincidental. It seems that it served the interests of French intelligence to undermine relations between Baku and Moscow, stirring up discord along religious and national interests in Russia.

Meanwhile, France's backing of international terrorism has garnered condemnation worldwide long ago.

French cement giant Lafarge has previously been accused of funding ISIS. The lawsuit against the company alleges that Lafarge "actively supported and incited acts of international terrorism by ISIS, conspired with ISIS and its intermediaries, and must provide compensation to the survivors". Later, Turkish intelligence put an end to the operation of this plant in northern Syria.

Paris is also a key sponsor of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA). It was revealed in December last year that Armenian extremists were undergoing a process of rehabilitation in France, supported by French intelligence and special services. There are reports indicating that certain specialized French schools are providing terrorist training to ASALA members. Right now, France is assembling a legion of Karabakh Armenians and attempting to deploy them to the Ukrainian front.

Can a country actively endorsing international terrorism cut it among the so-called "civilized" nations? Certainly not. And President Macron was destined to become an accomplice to this.