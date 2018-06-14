Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree forming new cabinet

14 June 2018 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Jordan’s King Abdullah issued a decree on Thursday forming a new government led by a former World Bank economist and mandated to review a controversial tax system after widespread protests against IMF-driven austerity measures, Reuters reports.

U.S. ally Abdullah appointed Omar al-Razzaz, a Harvard- educated economist outside the ranks of the traditional political elite, last week to replace Hani Mulki, a business- friendly politician, who was dismissed to defuse public anger that led to some of the largest protests in years.

