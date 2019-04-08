5 killed, 24 injured in bus accident in Tunisia

At least five people were killed and 24 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in southeastern Tunisia on Sunday, according to a statement by the Tunisian Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The injured, including seven in critical condition, were transported to the Gabes, Matmata and Medenine hospitals for medical care," it added.

The accident took place in Gabes province when a bus rolled down a mountain almost 25 meters downward.

"Speeding seems to be the cause of this accident," said Gabes Governor Monji Thamer.

