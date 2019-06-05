Syrian Air Defences down terrorist drones in Hama province

The unmanned flying vehicles were confronted near a helipad in Jubb Ramlah village in Hama province, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Syrian state-run broadcaster, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

There have been no reports of casualties or any damage.

The Russian Defence Ministry said earlier on Tuesday in a daily bulletin it had registered nearly a dozen of ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in Latakia province", the ministry's reconciliation centre for Syria said.

Turkish military monitors, in turn, have registered five violations in the Hama province and one in Latakia, according to the bulletin.

"Over the last 24 hours the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has held one humanitarian action in Halvaniyah district, Aleppo province. people received 500 food sets with a total weight 2.175 tons", the reconciliation centre added.

Last week, militants opened on Thursday rocket fire at the town of Kamkhanah in the Syrian province of Hama, leaving five people injured, according to the SANS news agency.

In early May, terrorists increased the frequency of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They have also been attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region. The government forces have responded by attacking terrorists in the province of Idlib. The Syrian forces are targeting depots, artillery positions and observation posts of the Nusra Front* terrorist group.

