45 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast

The Libyan navy on Tuesday announced rescuing 45 immigrants off the country's western coast in an operation earlier in the day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rescue operation took place some 105 km off the Tripoli coast, the navy said in a statement later Tuesday.

The rescued immigrants have been provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and taken to a reception center in the city, the statement added.

A total of 424 immigrants, including women and children, have been rescued by the Libyan navy during the past week.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to go to Europe, fleeing armed conflicts or extreme poverty in their home countries.

