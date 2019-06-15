Explosion reported in military area of Damascus

15 June 2019 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

A military ammunition depot has exploded in the capital of Syrian Arab Republic, SANA news agency reports, citing a military source, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the report, the explosion occurred due to the spread of a nearby wildfire.

Earlier, it was reported that a sound of a huge explosion has been heard in Damascus. Social media users have posted photos of black smoke over the Dummar district of the city, located in north-western Damascus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Militants shell settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama provinces over last 24 hours
Arab World 14 June 02:08
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13 June 13:57
Syrian Air Defenses down 'several' Israeli missile strikes in Daraa Governorate
Arab World 12 June 04:31
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 12 June 02:48
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 12 June 00:53
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
US 11 June 22:11
Latest
One trapped miner in Chile rescued, one dead, one remains missing
Other News 22:40
Azerbaijan’s car industry leading in non-oil sector
Economy 22:00
Iran renews nuclear pact ultimatum amid tensions with U.S.
Iran 20:46
Ousted Sudan president to be sent for trial soon
Other News 19:47
Forces kill 6 militants in Afghanistan's Logar province
World 19:08
Bomb kills Kenyan policemen near Somali border
Other News 18:17
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 10-13
Oil&Gas 15:03
Nearly 61% of foreign enterprises of Uzbekistan operate in capital
Economy 14:58
Turkenistan, Belarus discuss consular issues
Economy 14:56